Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Price Performance

PUK opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

