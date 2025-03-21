Signaturefd LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,590.52. The trade was a 44.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $81.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

