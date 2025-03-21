Signaturefd LLC Has $499,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Centene Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.62 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.