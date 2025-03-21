Softcat (LON:SCT) Announces Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%.
Softcat Stock Down 1.6 %
LON:SCT traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,647 ($21.36). The stock had a trading volume of 477,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05). The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.98.
Softcat Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Softcat
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCT
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.