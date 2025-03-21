Softcat (LON:SCT) Announces Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%.

Softcat Stock Down 1.6 %

LON:SCT traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,647 ($21.36). The stock had a trading volume of 477,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05). The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.98.

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Softcat

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.06) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($57,907.94). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.31), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($296,950.47). In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,098. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

SCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

