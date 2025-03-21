Softcat (LON:SCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

Shares of LON SCT traded down GBX 31 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,642 ($21.29). The stock had a trading volume of 7,884,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05). The firm has a market cap of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In other Softcat news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($57,907.94). Also, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £229,008.20 ($296,950.47). Insiders have bought a total of 3,067 shares of company stock worth $4,511,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

