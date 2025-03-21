Softcat (LON:SCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%.
Shares of Softcat stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,647 ($21.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05). The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
