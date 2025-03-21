Softcat (LON:SCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Softcat had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

Softcat Stock Performance

Shares of Softcat stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,647 ($21.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,557.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 1,415 ($18.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,855 ($24.05). The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Softcat

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.31), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($296,950.47). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.06) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($57,907.94). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,067 shares of company stock worth $4,511,098. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,759 ($22.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.75) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Softcat

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.