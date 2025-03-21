SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 244,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 237,407 shares.The stock last traded at $53.34 and had previously closed at $54.30.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,830,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 693,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,013,000 after buying an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

