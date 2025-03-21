Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ouster Call Options (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,357 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 119% compared to the average volume of 1,986 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 34,743 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Friday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Ouster Stock Up 26.2 %

OUST stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 3,871,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Ouster has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $526.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.38.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

