Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

SMCI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

