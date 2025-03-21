Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.85 and last traded at $40.93. Approximately 20,496,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 73,007,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

