SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.
SWK Stock Performance
SWKH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SWK has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $18.49.
SWK Company Profile
