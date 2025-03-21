SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. SWK had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 26.51%.

SWK Stock Performance

SWKH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SWK has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, offers specialty finance and asset management services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The Finance Receivables segment provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

