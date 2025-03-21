Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.97 and last traded at C$8.33, with a volume of 20152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.31.

Sylogist Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.67 million, a PE ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Sylogist’s payout ratio is currently 88.77%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

