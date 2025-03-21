Syncona (LON:SYNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 4282885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.30 ($1.21).

Syncona Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £552.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.56.

About Syncona

Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

