Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $104.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

