TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $278.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.27 and its 200-day moving average is $289.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

