Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 27,058 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chevron were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after buying an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after buying an additional 874,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,560,000 after buying an additional 171,089 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $290.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

