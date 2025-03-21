Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 826,067 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 826,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Cooper-Standard worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,726.05. The trade was a 36.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

