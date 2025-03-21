Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,350 Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGN. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter valued at about $979,000. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 144.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZGN. Bank of America raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $8.90 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.20 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Ermenegildo Zegna to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 0.1 %

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ermenegildo Zegna Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

