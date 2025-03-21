Truepoint Inc. Has $255.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.