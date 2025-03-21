Truepoint Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,240,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,394 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $67,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFLV opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.