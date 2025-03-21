Truepoint Inc. Sells 327 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 174,424 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

