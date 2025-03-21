Truepoint Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $111.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $97.82 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.