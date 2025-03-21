UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Price

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Entergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.55. 1,007,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 509,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 243,433 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,352 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,389,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

