Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 9,782,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,192,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Upland Resources Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.22. The company has a market cap of £20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.02.
About Upland Resources
The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.
Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.
Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Resources
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Trading Halts Explained
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.