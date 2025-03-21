Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 9,782,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 8,192,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Upland Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.22. The company has a market cap of £20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.02.

About Upland Resources

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

