Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,920,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.59. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $116.84 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.