Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

Valneva Price Performance

VALN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 13,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Valneva has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

