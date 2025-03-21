Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.50 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.96. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.