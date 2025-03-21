Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,310,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,141,251 shares.The stock last traded at $376.00 and had previously closed at $378.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.06. The firm has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.