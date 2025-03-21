Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.