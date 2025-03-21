Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.