Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.
Verbund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.
Verbund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verbund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.