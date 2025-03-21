Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

