Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 384 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

