Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

