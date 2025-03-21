Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

WFC opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $238.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

