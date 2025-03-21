What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Bitcoin Depot Q1 Earnings?

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTM. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 480.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 522,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 432,073 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 163,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

