What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:BYD Q1 Earnings?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$281.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$275.25.

Shares of BYD opened at C$211.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$198.61 and a twelve month high of C$292.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$233.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$221.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

