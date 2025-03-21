What is William Blair’s Estimate for Korro Bio Q1 Earnings?

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Korro Bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.91) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($9.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.95) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($12.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRRO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.56.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Korro Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,870,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 494,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $3,493,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 144,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 80,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

