Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng Acquires 875 Shares

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $12,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,502. This represents a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

WSR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $721.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

