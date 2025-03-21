Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $87.39 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

