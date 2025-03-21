Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after acquiring an additional 37,636 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 109,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer
In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %
PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
