Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,432 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,120,000. FMR LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after acquiring an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in IQVIA by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,109,000 after acquiring an additional 250,458 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $184.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $256.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

