Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $400.31 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

