Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 4,026 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $53.61.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF ( NYSEARCA:BHYB Free Report ) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072,000 shares during the period. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF comprises 38.9% of American Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. American Family Investments Inc. owned approximately 128.92% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $803,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

