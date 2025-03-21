Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 4,026 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $53.61.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.