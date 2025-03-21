Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,940 shares of company stock valued at $973,442. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

