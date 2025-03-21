Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of OUT opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter worth $49,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

