1,233 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a one year low of $133.99 and a one year high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

