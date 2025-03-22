62,853 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,803,000 after purchasing an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,720,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,026 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

