762,777 Shares in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 762,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.40% of Duluth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duluth by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Stock Performance

DLTH stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $241.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Duluth from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

