9,081 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.4 %

CYBR opened at $351.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

