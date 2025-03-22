Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.80 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.57). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 28,131 shares.
Accsys Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.76. The company has a market cap of £127.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Accsys Technologies
We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.
By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.
We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.
Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.
Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.
