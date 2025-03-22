Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Shares of AOIFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 170,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,479. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Africa Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

